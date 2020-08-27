Texas Scramble tourney wraps up Junior Golf for season at Chinook Cove

(L-r) Justice Nystoruk and Conner Farrow are two of many avid young golfers who play at Chinook Cove Golf and Rv near Barriere. (Wanda Nystoruk photo)

Chinook Cove Golf’s 2020 Junior Golf Program wrapped up their season on Sunday, Aug. 23, with a Texas Scramble Parent and Child Tournament.

Twenty-two children participated in the event, with a total of 40 different children attending the Junior Golf program throughout the summer.

The Junior Golf Program was offered every Monday evening through the season for both beginners and intermediate young golfers for just $5 per time, made possible by generous donations from program supporters. Social distancing was continuously practiced by limiting the number of participants, frequent hand washing, and ball marking to ensure safe practices in regards to COVID-19.

“We’re lucky to have this opportunity for the kids to get involved in this sport,” tells Wanda Nystoruk, whose son Justice is an avid young golfer.

“Myself, Justice and all the other kids, their parents and grandparents truly appreciate all that Susan Mitchell and Ray Glebe do for this program. Chinook Cove Golf has been running the program for many years now, and this year it has provided a great opportunity for the kids to socialize safely after being isolated so much due to the pandemic.”

Last Sunday’s Texas Scramble tournament provide a good time for all. Teams were made up of young golfers pairing with a parent, an uncle, an aunt, or a grandparent, and numerous awards and door prizes were handed out.

Low gross for the beginners went to Aiden Murphy, and the intermediate low gross winner was Jeremy Salle, recognition was also given to Eric and Lee Fraser, and Curtis Farrow.

“Justice got a medal for a long putt,” told Nystoruk, “Connor Farrow won clubs, and then generously donated them back as he had won last year.”

All of the young players were brought together for a group photo, and a delicious meal was enjoyed.

“We greatly appreciated all of the sponsors and supporters of our annual Junior Golf Program,” said Susan Mitchell, general manager for Chinook Cove Golf and Rv, “Thank you to Ed Salle and Brian Schilling for providing guidance to our intermediate golfers, and a special thank you to Ray Glebe for 10 years of volunteer time to this program.”

