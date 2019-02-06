Test of strength at Sardis Strongman

The annual event returns for its 21st year with challenges for Sardis students and alumni

The 21st annual Sardis Strongman competition runs Feb. 25 to March 1 at Sardis secondary school.

Students test themselves in five grueling strength and endurance challenges including the sled push and pull, tire flip, sandbag shuttle and farmer’s carry. Champions last year were Grace Owens (women’s lightweight), Gaia Ferrazza (women’s middleweight), Lucas Arnold (men’s flyweight), Magnus Wolff (men’s lightweight), Christian Hood (men’s middleweight) and Kai Hutchison (men’s heavyweight).

The fifth annual Sardis Strongman Alumni competition returns March 1 (a Friday) at 7 p.m.

Entries are still being taken for both events and more info can be had by emailing Alison Fitzsimmons at alison_fitzsimmons@sd33.bc.ca.