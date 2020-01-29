Emily Klein flips a tire several times while competing in the 2019 Sardis Strongman event. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Test of muscle and willpower as Sardis Strongman returns for 22nd year

The popular student and alumni competitions fill the Sardis gymnasium the first week of March.

The Sardis Strongman competition is back for a 22nd straight year at Sardis secondary school, with organizer Alison Fitzsimmons hoping it will be the biggest and best yet.

This year’s student event runs March 2-6 with five events; the sled pull, sandbag shuttle, farmer’s carry, tire flip and sled push.

For the sixth straight year it will be paired with a Sardis Strongman Alumni Event, taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 6.

Competitors in the alumni event range in age from 19 to mid-30s and compete in the sled pull, sandbag shuttle and farmer’s carry.

It functions as a fundraiser for the Bob Fitzsimmons Memorial Scholarship Fund, created in memory of the hugely popular former Sardis phys-ed teacher who founded the Sardis Strongman competition in 1988.

“We have three events for the alums for the first time,” Alison Fitzsimmons said. “We also have a halftime show featuring the Tanner Olsen band – featuring Strongman alums Tanner Olsen and Graeme Fugger and other Sardis grads.”

To get more info or sign up, email Alison at alison_fitzsimmons@sd33.bc.ca.

