Test of muscle and willpower as Sardis Strongman returns for 22nd year

The popular student and alumni competitions fill the Sardis gymnasium the first week of March.

Emily Klein flips a tire several times while competing in the 2019 Sardis Strongman event. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The Sardis Strongman competition is back for a 22nd straight year at Sardis secondary school, with organizer Alison Fitzsimmons hoping it will be the biggest and best yet.

This year’s student event runs March 2-6 with five events; the sled pull, sandbag shuttle, farmer’s carry, tire flip and sled push.

For the sixth straight year it will be paired with a Sardis Strongman Alumni Event, taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 6.

Competitors in the alumni event range in age from 19 to mid-30s and compete in the sled pull, sandbag shuttle and farmer’s carry.

It functions as a fundraiser for the Bob Fitzsimmons Memorial Scholarship Fund, created in memory of the hugely popular former Sardis phys-ed teacher who founded the Sardis Strongman competition in 1988.

“We have three events for the alums for the first time,” Alison Fitzsimmons said. “We also have a halftime show featuring the Tanner Olsen band – featuring Strongman alums Tanner Olsen and Graeme Fugger and other Sardis grads.”

To get more info or sign up, email Alison at alison_fitzsimmons@sd33.bc.ca.