Teslak wins bronze at Canada Winter Games

Cranbrook native Rachel Teslak came back with a bronze medal in hockey as part of Team BC

Rachel Teslak won a bronze medal with Team BC at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. Photo by Kevin Bogetti-Smith/Team BC

Jessica Dempsey

All things bronze for Rachel Teslak at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

As part of Team BC for the U-18 hockey team, the Cranbrook native was part of the bronze medal win against Team Ontario.

“I was very nervous. I was through most of the games during the tournament, but very excited too,” Teslak said.

“Our team really came together with chemistry and built a family atmosphere, so it was really fun to be a part of.”

Stepping onto the ice for the bronze medal game, Teslak said she could feel the excitement build up.

“Team BC prepared us very well for this tournament and all the training and headwork we put ourselves through, our whole team for a number of years finally got to show,” she said.

Before the game, the team had a plan they wanted to execute to have the best possible results.

“It was to just stick to the process, stick to what has worked for us in the games leading up and to just have fun and play the best hockey we can play,” she said.

In the 5-4 win against Team Ontario, Teslak finished with an assist.

“It was important,” she said of being able to contribute offensively to the team.

Teslak finished the tournament with three goals and four assists for seven points.

“It was nice to be able to contribute to some of the wins that we had and the success we had. But, as a defenceman it’s obviously just important that we stop pucks from going in more than getting pucks to go into the other teams net,” she said.

Leading up to the bronze medal game Team BC went 3-0 in the round robin.

“Our odds were looking really good, unfortunately in the semi-finals, we fell short to [Team] Alberta in overtime,” explained Teslak.

“That was obviously really devastating for our team, but we rebounded great.”

Teslak joined 19 other players on the roster for Team BC and said she met some new friends.

“Some of those girls I had never met before or met shortly at camp. Just everyone, we were a big family after the weekend, which was super nice,” she said.

READ MORE: Cranbrook hockey player named to Team BC

For her time at the games, she says she really learned a lot from the experience.

“Just to keep working hard. We can always be better, always be more focused. I re-fell in love with the game,” said Teslak.

The Canada Winter Games ran from Feb. 15 to March 3 in Red Deer. There were lots for not only fans and spectators, but the athletes themselves.

“Being there and seeing the atmosphere, we were with the best athletes across the country playing for every single sport, so it was really good to be part of and very humbling,” said Teslak.

While there she was able to watch the figure skating competition, which she really enjoyed.

Team BC finished with 87 medals at the games, including 30 gold, 28 silver and 29 bronze.

“It was awesome to see all the support of the province, and obviously lots of people in Cranbrook that were right behind Team BC the entire way,” said Teslak.

Teslak is back from the winter games and playing at the Ontario Hockey Academy. She will finish the season there and get ready for next year as she will attend NCAA Division 1 St. Lawrence University.

