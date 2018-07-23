Terwoord launches Trail to victory over New West

Two homers and six RBIs for Willem Terwoord helps Trail All Stars improve to 2 and 1 at provincials

Trail All Stars Willem Terwoord celebrates his second round tripper of the day, as the home team went on to defeat New Westminster 13-7. Jim Bailey photos.

Update: Trail All Stars outfielder Willem Terwoord hit two three-run home runs to launch the home team past New Westminster Monday night, 13-7, on Day 3 of BC Little League Championship play.

Trail led 2-0 after the first inning, and scored four in the top of the third, that included a three-run bomb by Terwoord to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Trail’s Cody Wert was dominant on the mound for the All Stars striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits through four innings.

The All Stars went up 9-0 in the top of the fourth, manufacturing three runs on a couple of hits and some miscues by the New West defence. But the Lower Mainland team didn’t go quietly, scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth then adding three more on back-to-back homers in the fifth to trail 10-4.

Terwoord added another three run shot in the top of six to make it a 13-4 game but New West added three more in the bottom half before Trail escaped with the 13-7 final.

Calvin Morrison also had a great game going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles, and made stellar plays in the outfield and infield.

In Monday’s previous matches Lynn Valley beat Beacon Hill 9-2 and Whalley got by Little Mountain 7-6.

See more on the BC Little League championship in Wednesday’s Trail Times, or visit trailtimes.ca for updates.