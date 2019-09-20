Terry Fox’s legacy lives on, in Kitimat

The 2019 Kitimat Terry Fox run held on Sunday was not only well supported but also raised a lot of money for cancer research.

Run organizer Christine Maggs said the run raised just over $1,340 – $820 through donations at the registration table on the day and $520 from online donations.

“We had 34 participants. It was great to see so many kids, and dogs! It’s an important event because I think it’s a really incredible thing that Terry Fox did and it’s important to keep his dream alive.”

Terry Fox was a Canadian athlete and cancer research activist who in 1980, with one leg having been amputated due to cancer, embarked on an east to west cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

“There have been many important discoveries made into cancer treatment and better understanding about cancer because of the research that the foundation is able to fund. It’s all due to the money brought in by the Terry Fox Run,” said Maggs.

She thanked the Kitimat Community Development Centre for hosting the event.

“Thanks also goes to the ‘regulars’ – they know who they are – who come out year after year to give me their donation personally whether they are able to participate in the walk or not,” said Maggs.

Next year the 40th Terry Fox Run Kitimat event will take place on Sunday, September 20. Maggs said next year’s route will be well marked to avoid the confusion over the route this year.

