Terri Searls wins season 24 poker tournament

Top three finalists in Wells Gray Poker Club’s season 24 tournament held Wednesday evening, Dec. 20 were (l-r Fred Roach, 2; Terri Searls, 1; and Deb Watson, 3.Photo by Goldie Krawec

By Goldie Krawec

Wells Gray Poker Club’s season 24 finished with a tournament for the players who placed to ninth place during the weeks of Oct. 4 to Dec. 13.

The tournament took place on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

After several hours of play the winners were: Terri Searls, 1; Fred Roach, 2; and Deb Watson, 3.

Several players also participated at the fun table, which was also held during the evening.

High hand for the tournament game was a full house consisting of JJJKK played by Terri Searls on the last hand of the tournament.

This season 34 different players took advantage of the free Texas Hold’m Poker games being held at the Wells Gray Inn fun poker game each Wednesday evening starting at 7 p.m.

Season placings were: Goldie Krawec, 8,350; Fred Roach, 5,050; Terri Searls, 4,900; Kevin Sauer, 4,250; Jack Searls, 4,075; Crystal Hanson, 4,050; Deb Watson, 3,900; Carol Fraser, 3,425; and Mike Handford, 3,375.

The best weekly hands during the season were: Four of a Kind 2,2,2,2 (also termed as Quad’s) one time; Full houses of AAAKK one time; AAA99 three times; AAA77 two times; KKKAA one time; KKKJJ one time; 10,10,10,A,A one time; and 10,10,10,5,5 one time.

Do you play poker for fun on the internet? Think you know all about the game when all you do is click the mouse to make a bet or a play? Want a real challenge?

Join us for a real game of fun. Learn to shuffle cards, deal, bet, and make your own bets with chips. When you get a real good hand, try to hide the expression on your face by hiding behind sunglasses, your baseball cap, or even a hoodie.

We invite all to join, from the age of 19 to 90-plus. You are never too old to play cards or games of chance. The challenge keeps your brain healthy, your mind alert, while having fun with players who could become your friends.

Season 25 will start Wednesday, January 3, in the Wells Gray Inn at 7 p.m. Players support Clearwater and District Food Bank by donating a non-perishable item each week.