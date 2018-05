The number of under-5 youth jumped from roughly 50 up to 75 this year

U6 soccer players Meredith Acal and opponents Lexi Janas, Jaxx Toovey and Health Hull chase the ball in a their first match of the season at the Terrace Youth Soccer Association kick off last Saturday. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

Terrace Youth Soccer Association kicked off their season today, May 5, at Christie Park.

The association typically has roughly 700 kids, and this year has seen a spike in the number of under-5 players — with ten teams and 75 youngsters at that age level.

The kick off had clear and cool weather and included hot dogs and games for the TYSA youth.

