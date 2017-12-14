Terrace Skating Club wins Smithers trophy

The girls earned the most medals in total at the Kla-How-Ya competition

The Terrace Skating Club team received the trophy after the Kla-How-Ya figure skating competition in Smithers recently.

The girls twirled out 34 medals in total, including 16 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze.

Coach Jennifer Kuehne said she felt it was an awesome weekend.

“Our skaters tried jumps at a higher degree of difficulty for the first time in a competition, and performed new programs to theme music,” she said, adding the girls sported new jackets in honour of the club’s 45th anniversary.

And “even though not every performance was top notch, the skaters worked hard,” said Kuehne. Together they earned the aggregate trophy for the third year in a row for having the most medals as a team.

Makayla Forrest really stood out, spinning her way to six medals, while Emma DeCario, Maia Guerrero and Maya Lecuyer each earned five.

First time competitors Hannah Thomson and Trinity Hole both earned three ribbons, with Thomson taking a gold, silver and bronze and Hole earning one silver and two bronze. A number of skaters also earned evaluation ribbons.

The Terrace club puts on its Christmas concert today, Dec. 14, at 4:45 p.m. and then they look forward to the Cariboo North Central Regional Championships in Prince George come January.