Terrace Skating Club takes home 24 medals from regional championships

Skaters claim top spot for fifth year in a row

The Terrace Skating Club (TSC) returned home with the highest medal count for the fifth year in a row from the Cariboo North Central Regional Championships held in Prince George from Jan. 17 to 19.

A total of 24 medals was claimed at the three-day event by 17 TSC skaters as they competed in a variety of categories.

“Our skaters stood out at regionals and that is what our coaching team works hard to accomplish,” says TSC director of skating Jennifer Kuehne in an email to the Terrace Standard.

“[I’m] very happy with the results. I always see areas we could have done better and places we can improve on for the next competition.”

At the championships, Makayla Forrest and Ethan Kietzmann both took three gold medals. Cassidy Melo, Kayeanna Mackenzie, Aaliyah Beeton and Maia Guerriero skated away with one gold medal each.

Winning a silver medal was Makayla Forrest, Emma DeCario and Kally Mackenzie.

TSC’s level three group showcase starring Emily Larmour, Kally Mackenzie, Hannah Thomson, Kara O’Gorman, Ciara McKay, and Zion Girard was also awarded silver for their performance.

Another silver was given to duo Kaytlin Gingles and Camryn Monsen for their level four group showcase.

In the bronze medal category, Makayla Forrest and Ethan Kietzmann added another medal to their collections. Skaters Cassidy Melo, Kayeanna Mackenzie, Camryn Monsen, Kaytlin Gingles and Brianne Monsen also returned with a bronze medal each.

Performing together in the group showcase level four, Emma DeCario, Aaliyah Beeton and Kayeanna Mackenzie took bronze.

Following behind Terrace’s medal count, was Fort St. John with a total of 18 medals and Kitimat with 16.

Kuehne credits the club’s success to having a second full-time coach help run their practices. Coach Joanne Bartlett moved back to Terrace a year and a half ago, which has given the figure skaters more specific instruction time.

Part-time coach, Heather Hannah, has also contributed a lot to the club when it comes to performances after her career as a show skating which includes performing for Disney on Ice.

