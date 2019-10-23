Terrace River Kings with MNP fundraise for TORCA

$25 will be donated for every goal on home ice

To build up the hype for the Terrace River Kings’ games, accounting firm MNP LPP has partnered with the team to raise money for the Terrace Off Road Cycling Association (TORCA) this season.

Each time the River Kings score a goal on home ice, MNP will donate $25 to help TORCA build its proposed bike trails in the Terrace area.

“They like to be part of the community and this is a way for them to support the community and the community to support them, it’s fun for the players to be able to play,” says Rory Reinbolt, Terrace River Kings’ assistant coach and also a partner with MNP.

“The community is important to our business and our employees, we all live here and we love Terrace and we want to help.”

This is the fourth year that MNP and the River Kings have come together to raise money for a community initiative.

Reinbolt says that TORCA has great plans to expand its bike network by creating trails nearby and they all wanted to support their project.

“They’re a not-for-profit society that promotes the local cycling community and we like that because it’s recreation for the area and it’s becoming very popular,” he says. “They’re developing a courthouse trails project that they’re calling “The Hub” and it’s a family-oriented mountain bike trail, skill-progression area so that’s why we were interested in that.”

The previous year, they fundraised approximately $1,900 for the construction of the Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters.

So far, the Terrace River Kings have scored 11 goals in a span of two games on home ice, bringing their current amount raised for TORCA to $275.

Their next home games will be on a double-header weekend, facing the Kitimat Ice Demons on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and the Hazelton Wolverines on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

