Terrace River Kings win two games on home ice

The Terrace River Kings saw two wins this past weekend on home ice.

With the season off to a good start, the team continued their winning streak by defeating the Williams Lake Stampeders 5-4 on Oct. 4 and the Quesnel Kangaroos 6-4 on Oct. 6.

River Kings general manager Ross Smith says it was great to play on home ice with two great games that kept all of the Terrace fans cheering.

“Both games were very good,” says Smith. “It’s always good to play at home in front of your fans, you don’t have to travel and you get to sleep in your own bed.”

The first game against Williams Lake Stampeders had both teams score two goals each in the first period and although the Terrace River Kings scored a goal in the second period, it didn’t take long for Williams Lake to even out.

The third period wasn’t an easy match as neither the Stampeders and River Kings weren’t going to back off, each scoring another goal.

But as the game came to a close with a rarely seen double over-time, the River Kings scored that golden goal that crowned them the winner with 33 seconds left on the clock.

“I think so far what I’ve seen is we’ve got the better team so far,” Smith says.

Following Friday night’s victory, the River Kings only had a day to rest and celebrate their win until they were back on the ice. Sunday’s game brought them into competition with the Quesnel Kangaroos, who were last season’s Central Interior Hockey League champions.

Although they were four players short, the River Kings swooped in with a good show on the ice and scored two goals in the first period. The Kangaroos tried to level up from their one-goal start with another two markers in the second period but the River Kings didn’t let them get away. They scored another three goals, bringing them up to 5-3.

The last period came easy to them as they scored another goal. Despite the Kangaroos battling to keep up and getting another score, it wasn’t enough and the River Kings made another win on the weekend, 6-4.

The next Terrace River Kings game will be on Oct. 26 against the Kitimat Ice Demons.

