Terrace River Kings reclaim victory over Prince Rupert Rampages

The Terrace River Kings are back on top after seeking revenge on the Prince Rupert Rampage at their home game this past weekend on Dec. 14.

Reclaiming their territory with a 6-3 win, they came onto the ice strong with only winning goals on their minds.

“The boys don’t like to lose and they were excited to get back in the winning column there,” says Ross Smith, general manager for the Terrace River Kings. “They were all eager to go and we had a little bit better lineup than we did last time.”

Just a mere three minutes into the first period, River Kings’ Kylar Braid rung in a shot with the help of Gianni Carmano and Fred Mowatt.

But the Rampage wasn’t going to let down easy, with Kory Movolo scoring a goal with 12:20 left on the clock. River Kings clawed back as Connor Beauchemin threw a puck in their opponents’ direction, bringing their first period total 2-1.

Period two brought some strife as none of the teams would step down until Prince Rupert finally broke the spell, scoring their second goal of the night shy of 10 minutes left in the period.

With a tie hovering over them, the River Kings decided they weren’t up to play fair this time and Chapen Leblond snuck in another shot with less than three minutes in the second.

Their last period proved to be the River Kings’ worthiest, as they tallied up three goals in 12 minutes.

The Rampage wasn’t going to let that stand without throwing a hook and with 55 seconds left ticking on the clock, Josh Cook tossed a puck into the Kings’ net.

But their efforts weren’t enough to claim victory as the River Kings took back their winning title with their 6-3 success.

Smith says it was a great game for the Terrace River Kings to get them back on track before taking a break for the holidays — adding they plan on many more wins until the end of the CIHL season. He complimented Prince Rupert’s team, saying they had great goalies that made them work for their victory.

“Our goal this year, is to win everything,” Smith laughs.

Alongside the game, the River Kings organized a Teddy Bear Toss where they encouraged fans to bring a plush bear to throw into the rink at half-time. With holiday spirits high, they collected 205 bears to donate to the Terrace Salvation Army that will be given to local children in time for Christmas.

Fans can see the River Kings play again on Jan. 4 against the Kitimat Ice Demons, with the Rampage up against the Hazelton Wolverines the same day in the new year.

