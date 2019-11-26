Terrace River Kings hold second tribute for Cameron Kerr

One year later following fatal hit and run, family still looking for answers

The Terrace River Kings held another tribute for Cameron Kerr before their home game against the Smithers Steelheads at the Sportsplex on Nov. 23.

Following the one-year anniversary of the fatal hit and run that took Cameron’s life last November, who played on the team many years ago, the arena took a few minutes of reflection to remember him and show support for his family who were in attendance.

“Cameron played with us for three years, on and off, so it’s always nice to pay your respects on that behalf,” says River Kings’ general manager Ross Smith. “It shows that the team respects all the kids playing… and we wanted to keep him in people’s minds.”

In commemoration of his Scottish heritage, the Terrace Pipes and Drums Society performed again as both teams stood in silence on the ice.

Members of the public stood up as well, with some taking their hats off and holding them against their hearts as the band played.

Cameron’s No. 15 jersey has since been retired and remains hung alongside the banners on the west side of the main arena.

When the announcer introduced the band, he plead that answers to Cameron’s unsolved case will soon reveal themselves to help the Kerr family heal.

Cameron, 30, leaves behind his parents Audrey and Calvin, and brother Garrett who recently became a father to his first child on Nov. 11 — just a week before the one-year anniversary of the fatal hit and run.

Cameron was killed on Nov. 18, 2018 walking home east to Terrace along Hwy 16 from New Remo following a friend’s wake that led to a highly-publicized province-wide search for the driver and witnesses after his body was discovered in a ditch later that day.

Public tips led investigators to Haida Gwaii where they located seven suspects and arrested one, who was quickly released as there was not enough evidence to pursue charges. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers were also seized in the search.

Over a year later, the Kerr family and RCMP believe information is being withheld, and that the suspects continue to reside in the Lower Mainland area.

Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services, said during the Kerr family’s second appeal on Dec. 19, 2018, that the case has the complexities of a homicide investigation.

His family with police made their third public appeal this year on Nov. 15, pleading those with information to come forward and admit to their wrongdoings.

Cameron was well known in paddling and other outdoor recreation communities throughout the Northwest. A former member of the Terrace River Kings hockey team and a tradesman by profession, he is remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous individual, and an important part of the community.

Police are asking anyone with information and who has not already spoken with police to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).