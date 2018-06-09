Terrace powerlifter wins men’s Best Overall in Prince George competition

Mike Bartlett was named best overall men’s powerlifter at the Canadian Powerlifting Federation Canadian Open competition in Prince George May 27. With just under 30 other men competing, Bartlett lifted 585 lbs in deadlift, 562 lbs in squat, and 380 lbs on bench press, earning first place in the 100 kg men’s division and men’s best overall based on his Wilks score of 427. (Nathaniel Eiswerth photo)