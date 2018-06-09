Mike Bartlett was named best overall men’s powerlifter at the Canadian Powerlifting Federation Canadian Open competition in Prince George May 27. With just under 30 other men competing, Bartlett lifted 585 lbs in deadlift, 562 lbs in squat, and 380 lbs on bench press, earning first place in the 100 kg men’s division and men’s best overall based on his Wilks score of 427. (Nathaniel Eiswerth photo)

Terrace powerlifter wins men’s Best Overall in Prince George competition

Mike Bartlett boasted the highest Wilks of 30 people at CPF Canadian Open tournament

By Jackie Lieuwen

Mike Bartlett boasted the highest Wilks of 30 people at CPF Canadian Open tournament

Previous story
Gryphons claim first provincial golf title
Next story
Barriere soccer kids compete in Clearwater Footy Festival

Just Posted

Respect your elders! Sandecki entitled to opinion

  • 13 hours ago

 

Terrace powerlifter wins men’s Best Overall in Prince George competition

 

Clarification on pipeline series

  • 13 hours ago

 

Auntie says: Help is available

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read