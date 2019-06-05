Terrace Peaks Gymnastics competes in Zone 7 Championships in Kitimat

Five gymnasts won gold all around

The Terrace Peaks Gymnastics Club competed in the Kitimat Spring Fling on May 25.

The Zone 7 Championships saw 19 gymnasts from Terrace perform on the mat, which was their last competition of the season.

Five members won gold all around: Finnley Ivens in level one of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics category, Chloe Waite in level two of the Junior Olympics, Irma Schooner in the Interclub Performance Plus, and Mira Forget and Madison Seymour in the Interclub Performance Challenge.

For silver all around, five Terrace gymnasts were awarded the title.

The Terrace Peaks Gymnastics Club will be showcasing their gymnasts at their annual Year-End event on June 15.

