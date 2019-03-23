Terrace Midget hockey team wins gold at provincials

The Terrace Midget Tier 3 Rep team of the Terrace Minor Hockey Association (TMHA) have brought home provincial gold after beating out Mission 4-2.

“We shot them down, they had no idea what Terrace team was going to show up with,” says coach Dave Jepson. “We showed up with an attitude, they skated hard with their sticks on the pucks — Mission had no idea what hit them.”

The BC Provincials’ tournament took place in Cranbrook, B.C. from March 17 – 20 and Jepson says that the same four teams that were there last year, including Terrace, were all back together in the end against one another.

In the semi-finals, Terrace went against Squamish. Although it was a close tie, Terrace was able to score their third goal on the power play with 33 seconds left of the game. Which brought them forward with a win of 3-2.

When they made it to their final game against Mission, the crowd cheered them on all the way to gold.

“I was surprised everybody was cheering for Terrace, the whole place was erupting and kids were banging on boards,” Jepson says. “It would have been a bad game to be a Mission parent, but it was awesome [for us].”

For Midget’s team assistant captain Trevor Ebeling, he says that it’s been a great season for them all and that he’s glad to celebrate as this is the last year for many of the older boys.

Many of them played together when they had previously won provincial gold just two years ago.

“Coming from here, playing hockey here my entire life, it’s just really special to come back home with another championship,” Ebeling says. “It was a really fun trip coming home, last ride for most of us, so pretty memorable.”

When they arrived back to Terrace at the Sportsplex, they were greeted by their family, friends and fans as they came off the bus to show off their winning banner.

