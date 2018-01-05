Caledonia Kermode Elijah Azak drives past a GW Graham defenceman in a home game yesterday, Jan. 4.

Terrace Kermodes hold their own against 7th ranked AAA team

The Caledonia boys kept it close to GW Graham 54-49 in game one, but dropped the last one 68-49

The Caledonia Kermodes held their own in the first of two games against the seventh ranked triple-A team in the province.

Chilliwack’s GW Graham travelled to Terrace and faced the Kermodes in two consecutive games yesterday, Jan. 4, before travelling on to Prince Rupert to play the Rainmakers today.

The Kermodes nearly won the first game, up by nine with just five minutes left.

But GW Graham capitalized on four consecutive turnovers, landing 3-pointers, and took the game 54-49.

The second game was a bit of a bitter end for the Kermodes.

They held on strong for the first three quarters of the game, at 40-46 with eight minutes left, but ran out of steam at the end, losing 68-49.

But Kermodes coach Joe Dominguez was proud.

“Graham is a good team, they pressured us, and our guys handled it well for the most part,” said Dominguez.

“We had our opportunities to take one game from them…. It just shows that we’re able to compete with the top teams in the province.”

The senior boys play in Prince George next week and then another Lower Mainland team, PITT Meadows Secondary, hits the Terrace courts against the boys Jan. 19-20.

