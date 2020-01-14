Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team takes gold at home tournament

The Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team snatched gold in last month’s Terrace Kermode Atom Competitive Tournament that took place here Dec. 13 to 15.

Battling it out at the finals against Prince Rupert, the team fought hard and finished with a 4-1 win.

“They are definitely a group of competitive children so to take gold kind of shows their strength here in the Northwest,” says Paula Ferretti, tournament coordinator. “Taking the gold was a pretty big accomplishment for these kids, it’s their first time playing and getting involved in more competitive hockey.”

Teams from across the region, including Smithers, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and the North West District, travelled to Terrace to compete in the tournament.

The Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team dominated the tournament by winning all their games that weekend with the exception of a tie against Prince Rupert.

Ferretti says their match had all the parents and supporters on the edge of their seats as Prince Rupert initially took a three-goal lead early in the game. Terrace didn’t give up and managed to pull through, tying up the score 5-5.

With both Prince Rupert and Terrace setting their eyes on the number one spot, their other wins led them both to replay each other in the final match for gold.

Terrace’s determination tired out the Rupert team quickly as they skated away with the 4-1 win worthy of a gold medal.

Terrace, made up of athletes ages nine to 10-years old, is a hard-working group of kids who have shown great enthusiasm for playing hockey, says Ferretti.

Eager to wake up early in the morning for practices and getting along with one another is what Ferretti believes has been the key to their success in this tournament.

“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of dedication that they’ve had to put a lot of effort into getting to where they are,” she says. “On Wednesday mornings, they have to get up at 5 a.m. to be on the ice.”

Terrace athletes that were recognized for their team leadership throughout the tournament were Cody Culp who scored eight goals and had three assists, Foster Armstrong with 11 goals and one assist, Grady Monsen with six goals and seven assists and Gavin Link with one goal and five assists.

Next, the team prepares to compete in a tournament in Smithers early February and will then travel to Richmond, B.C. mid-March to play teams from outside of the region.

