Terrace golf club managers shoot rounds for ALS

Germain Francoeur and Rob Wilke golfed starting at 5 a.m. to raise money as part of a BC initiative

Germain Francoeur and Rob Wilke of the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Terrace hit the golf course at 5 a.m. on Monday as part of a provincial Golfathon for ALS.

The pair golfed seven full rounds, or 126 holes, in almost 16 hours, and fund raised just over $5,200 for the ALS Society of BC.

The society is researching the currently unknown causes and treatment for ALS, which is fatal and weakens a person’s mobility, typically immobilizing them within two to five years.

“I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” says Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the PGA of BC.

“Throughout our twelve years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $1.4 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2018 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

The Golfathon is continuing throughout the month of June in other golf courses in B.C., with Winston Michell of the Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club in Kitimat golfing for the cause on June 25.

