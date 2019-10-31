Terrace dominates U16 division in home ringette tournament

The Terrace Ringette Association held their annual Terrace Ringette Tournament at the Sportsplex Arena from Oct 25 – 27, with players from Houston, Prince George and Quesnel on the ice.

Terrace dominated the U16 division, and teams from Prince George took the winning titles in the U10, U12 and U14 divisions. While scores were tallied for the older divisions, the younger divisions were just encouraged to have fun, says Lisa Smith, president of the Terrace Ringette Association.

“All the teams did well from all over, but the most important thing was all the kids had lots of fun and had some great competition so that they can get better at their sport,” Smith says.

She says there were 237 children, ages four to 16, that came to play this past weekend.

“We have little four-year olds and five-year olds that we don’t keep score of, the focus is getting them out on the ice having fun,” Smith says.

She adds it’s still the beginning of their ringette season and encourages parents to bring their kids to try the sport.

“There are a lot more people, we’re continuing to grow and we’re always taking in more,” she says. “If there are kids that are interested in learning the sport, come watch and ask questions. They can always come out and try too.”

Next, the Terrace ringette teams will be headed to the Joy Hoffman Tournament in Prince George from Nov. 8 – 10.

