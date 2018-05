The Comox Valley Tennis Club held its Season Opener Tournament on Saturday, May 5.

Comox Valley Tennis Club president Tony Wong presented winners Gilles Gagnon, Christine Cybulski and Dave McLeod with trophies at the season opening tourney May 5. Photo supplied

More than 50 members competed in a three on three tournament.

Club president Tony Wong presented winners Gilles Gagnon, Christine Cybulski and Dave McLeod with trophies and prizes.

Shane Field came out on top in a one-on-one tournament. Lynda Oxley was second.