Tennis club to hold first round robin event

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club will hold its first round robin tournament of the season this coming weekend.

It’s a friendly and social event that is popular with club members.

The round robin takes place at the Springwood Park tennis courts on May 5.

Registration will be at 8:45 a.m. and play will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For those wishing to join the event, you have to become a member of the club. Annual membership dues are $35 for adults and $20 for juniors under 18 years of age.

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club welcomes players of all ages and abilities. By becoming a member you can join the drop-in play, round-robin mixers and other tournaments, social events, online reservations for some courts.

There is also a program for juniors, and access to the use of club equipment including a ball-serving machine.

For more information about becoming a member, visit arrowsmithtennis.ca or phone Sue Rehill at 250-947-9743.