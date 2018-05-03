File photoThe Arrowsmith Tennis Club is holding its first round robin tournament this coming Saturday, May 5, at the Springwood Park Tennis Courts.

Tennis club to hold first round robin event

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club will hold its first round robin tournament of the season this coming weekend.

It’s a friendly and social event that is popular with club members.

The round robin takes place at the Springwood Park tennis courts on May 5.

Registration will be at 8:45 a.m. and play will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For those wishing to join the event, you have to become a member of the club. Annual membership dues are $35 for adults and $20 for juniors under 18 years of age.

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club welcomes players of all ages and abilities. By becoming a member you can join the drop-in play, round-robin mixers and other tournaments, social events, online reservations for some courts.

There is also a program for juniors, and access to the use of club equipment including a ball-serving machine.

For more information about becoming a member, visit arrowsmithtennis.ca or phone Sue Rehill at 250-947-9743.

