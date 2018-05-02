Tennis club offers free lessons and fun day

The Penticton Tennis Club is opening its doors and courts to the public for a free day fun and games this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

That event, in addition to the three days of free lessons (May 2, 9, 16) is an opportunity to introduce people to the life-long sport of tennis and the organization itself, according to club member and instructor Steve Hunn.

“We’ve been doing this for about the last five years, and obviously the idea behind it is the club wants to get a bit more exposure,” said Hunn.

The free lessons for juniors run for each of the next three Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. and for adults from 6 to 7 p.m. If there are sufficient numbers, there will be separate sessions each of those days for kids four to seven years old from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

Racquets and balls are available. As part of the lessons program, the equipment is user-friendly in that racquets for younger students are smaller.

“On Saturday, this is the first time we have done the free day. The way I see it is we’ll offer a short lesson, separate ones for kids and adults, and while that’s going on, for those who don’t want a lesson, who just want to play, they can play,” said Hunn, whose wife Gillian will be overseeing lessons. “This is for people who they’re either new to tennis or new to Penticton or the club.”

There will be other club members there for those who don’t have a playing partner.

“Quite often that’s the challenge, people are happy to play but they just don’t have anyone to play with,” said Hunn. “So what we would do is mix them up. If they’re beginners we pair them with people who have a bit more experience so they can sort of mentor them a bit, show them how to keep score, where to stand. Not really a lesson but just really what they need to know.”

There will also be an opportunity to use the club’s new ball machines.

The Penticton Club is actually one of the fastest growing in the Okanagan and membership fees are kept to a minimum to encourage people to join.

A full year, including court time, lessons and use of the ball machine and social events, is $110 for adults; juniors under 18, $25; and for children born in 2006 or before, the cost is $15.

For those would like more information or to register for the three days of lessons or Saturday’s free event should contact stevehunn@gmail.com. The club is located at the end of Marina Way on Okanagan Lake.