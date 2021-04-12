Tennis business expands into Langley

'Busiest we've ever been' says manager

Work was underway on the interior of the new Tennis Centre location in Langley. Popularity of the sport has risen during the pandemic (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A search for a safe sport during a time of social distancing has meant a lot more activity at tennis facilities in the Lower Mainland and businesses expanding to keep up with the demand.

One of those businesses, The Tennis Centre, was preparing to open a new indoor facility in Langley in addition to their all-weather courts in Port Coquitlam and Surrey.

Tennis Centre General Manager Larry Jurovich is seeing more people playing the game than ever.

“We are the busiest we have ever been,” Jurovich told the Langley Advance Times.

“I am excited to be able to introduce thousands of new players to the lifetime sport of tennis. Whether someone is playing for health, fun, or is aspiring to be a professional players we will have programs that meet everyone’s needs”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley organizer of kids sports petition undeterred by B.C. tightening COVID-19 rules

For Jurovich, the Langley facility is a return to familiar surroundings.

“I grew up in Langley and started my coaching career here, so after 30 years coaching in every corner of the world it feels like this centre represents my career coming full circle,” he commented.

“I am excited to give back to the community that I grew up in.”

Jurovich has developed grand-slam calibre players who have represented their country in Davis Cup and Fed Cup events, winning, and have won more than 40 national championships.

He has coached other coaches, creating top-level training programs in Canada and the U.K.for their national coaches.

READ ALSO: Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

Located at 20611 80th Ave in Langley, the facility aims to serve the eastern Fraser Valley with programs ranging from age four to adult for all levels of ability.

It can be found online at www.tenniscentrelangley.ca.

Since the pandemic hit, in the U.S. there has been a 50 per cent increase in people playing tennis.

Racquet sales among first-time players jumped 38 percent and the number of players now stands at 11 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic level of seven per cent.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times