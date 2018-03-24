Ten trophies for Nelson Kyokushin

The club competed at the Calgary Cup last week

The Nelson Kyokushin Karate Club had its hands full after winning 10 awards at the Calgary Cup. Photo submitted

The Nelson Kyokushin Karate Club round kicked its way to a dominate performance at the Calgary Cup Karate Championships last Thursday.

Led by sensei Keith Klughart, the club took 18 fighters to the event and left with 10 awards.

Lucas Farnum finished first in the 14-year-old boys’ under-120 pound knockdown category, and was also named the best technical fighter at the event.

Ruby Nay, in her first competition, was first place in under-10, under-60-pound knockdown, while Noah Jury was tops in under 70 pounds.

Silver medallists included: Jacob DeZwart (U100 knockdown), Mia Jury (U90 knockdown), and Jacob Smith (individual kata).

Ankaret Georget (U10, U60-pound knockdown), Marcus DeZwart (U90 knockdown) and Kieran Kirby (U130 knockdown) also earned third-place finishes.