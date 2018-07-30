Teenage golfer wins Sunnydale championship

A teen has won the men’s club championship at Sunnydale Golf and Country Club.

Thomas Drew, 17, shot a two-round total of 70-66 on the weekend for a total of 136. His handicap is plus-one.

Thomas started golfing at age 11, and is in the Sunnydale junior program with Bryan Phelan. He attributes much of his success to his father’s side of the family, which is teeming with golfers.

Thomas just graduated from high school and works at the Sunnydale pro shop. He is taking a year off school, then plans to attend UBC for business, and of course golf.

“When asked who his favourite golfer is, he says he doesn’t have one,” a news release states.

Two of his mentors, Greg Koster and Tyler Van Anrooy, were second and third respectively at the tournament. Thomas would also like to thank another mentor, Jordan Rallison, and everyone who has helped him along the way, including the grounds keepers.

The annual men’s Tillicum is Aug. 4 and 5.