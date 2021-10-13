Teeing up: Prosperous year at the Revelstoke Golf Club leads to new opportunities

Looking back on the 2021 golf season and forward to renovations to one of the courses hardest holes

As the snow falls over the green grass in Revelstoke, it marks the beginning of the season for those who ride skis and snowboards, but for those who swing a club, it marks the end.

For the Revelstoke Golf Club, this season brought with it a lot of success on the course, and not just holes in one.

According to Dean Jackson, general manager and director of golf at the Revelstoke Golf Club, the 2021 season saw a sizeable increase in the number of rounds played on the course, both from those who reside here and from visitors.

Jackson says 24,000 rounds of golf were played on the course this season, up from an annual average he estimates at roughly 15,000 rounds.

Of those 24,000, Jackson says 10,000 rounds were played by tourists and visitors from outside the community.

According to Jackson, as they scale up in visitation numbers and number of rounds played, the opportunity opens to upgrade and expand on existing assets on the course.

The golf club is currently in the process of upgrading hole two on the course.

Through years of play on the par four hole, sand from chip shots out of the bunker elevated the front of the green, making the shot out very difficult. The Revelstoke Golf Club looks to bring the grade of the hole back to how the hole was originally designed.

“Basically, it’s accommodating all levels of golfer,” said Jackson.

Over the summer, the Revelstoke Golf Club played host to a senior women’s golf championship, which brought with it some of the best senior women’s golfers in the province.

Over the three day event, in which the women played combined 168 rounds of golf, the average score on hole two was 6.2, a double bogey on the hole.

At the 91st annual Labor Day Open, on day one, a man set a course record of 62. On that day, and every other day of the tournament, he shot a bogie on hole two.

The renovations look to bring the “unfair back to fair”, according to Jackson.

The golf club will open it’s new regular season on Apr. 10, 2022.

To learn more about the Revelstoke Golf Club, visit golfrevelstoke.com.

A hole at Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Rowan branch overlooking river at Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Golf cart at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Golf cart at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)