Teams set for Quesnel Curling Sponsor League finals

Service Electric to take on Sky-Hi in the 'A' final; QLC faces off against Century 21 in the 'B' final

Service Electric will take on the squad from Sky-Hi Scaffolding in the ‘A’ final of the Quesnel Curling Sponsor League Championships, while the ‘B’ final pits Century 21 against the Quesnel Lawn Care side on March 11. (Sasha Sefter - Observer File Photo)

The match-ups to determine which teams will go head-to-head in the Quesnel Curling Sponsor League finals have been set after last week’s games and a hard-fought season for all teams.

The “A” final will see the Service Electric team take on the squad from Sky-Hi Scaffolding, while the “B” final pits Century 21 against the Quesnel Lawn Care side.

To earn their way to the final, the Service Electric squad had to first defeat Billy Barker Casino. After a back-and-forth start, Service Electric shocked the gamblers with a monster five points in the third end to go up 7-1. Billy Barker cashed in their chips after six, and Service Electric won the match 9-3.

Sky-Hi Scaffolding slid to an big early lead against the Child Development Centre side, who just couldn’t find their way home. Sky-Hi coasted to an easy 8-2 victory on its way to the finals.

Quesnel Lawn Care won their match 7-0 against the team from Barkerville Historic Town and Park, sending the historians back to the library.

The Century 21 squad was behind 3-2 against the team from Redz Shedz after three, but it turns out they were just waiting for the market to crash before fully investing, as they scored a massive six-ender in the fourth and slid into an easy 8-3 win.

The Quesnel Curling Sponsor League Championships will take place Wednesday, March 11 at the Quesnel Curling Club, and the public is encouraged to come watch all the action as the teams do battle for the ultimate bragging rights one last time this year.

