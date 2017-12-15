Teams set for All Native tournament

Hydaburg forward Damen Bell-Holter scored 36 points during the final game of the All Native qualifying tournament on Nov. 25 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

With the All Native qualifying tournament over, the tournament bracket has been set for the 2018 All Native Basketball Tournament in February.

Fifty-one teams will qualify in the tournament, which consists of an intermediate, senior, masters and women’s division. Teams from the 2017 All Native Basketball tournament automatically received a birth in the 2018 tournament if they won a game. Those teams that went winless played in a qualifying tournament in November, with spots in the All Native going to the top teams. Remaining teams were placed on a standby list based on their finishing position in the tournament.

Intermediate division

Automatic qualifiers: Port Simpson, Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Kitkatla, Skidegate, Vancouver, New Aiyansh, Bella Bella, Hartley Bay.

Tournament qualifiers: Hazelton, Massett, Ahousaht.

Standby team: Kincolith.

Senior Men’s division

Automatic qualifiers: Skidegate, Kitkatla, Ahousaht, Bella Bella, Massett, Port Simpson, New Aiyansh, Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Gitwinksihlkw, Bella Coola.

Tournament qualifiers: Hydaburg AK, Kitamaat, Hazelton.

Standby teams: Kincolith, Gitanyow, Metlakatla AK.

Master’s division

Automatic qualifiers: Hydaburg, Massett, Greenville, Bella Bella, Kincolith, Prince Rupert, Kitamaat, New Aiyansh.

Tournament qualifiers: Port Simpson, Hazelton, Gitwinksihlkw.

Women’s division

Automatic qualifiers: Hazelton, Bella Bella, Kitamaat, Rain, Greenville, Metlakatla BC, Gitwinksihlkw, Hesquiaht, Kamloops, Bella Coola, Vancouver.

Tournament qualifiers: New Aiyansh, Kitkatla, Massett.

Standby teams: Ahousaht, Hartley Bay.

