Teams set for All Native tournament

With the All Native qualifying tournament over, the tournament bracket has been set for the 2018 All Native Basketball Tournament in February.
Fifty-one teams will qualify in the tournament, which consists of an intermediate, senior, masters and women’s division. Teams from the 2017 All Native Basketball tournament automatically received a birth in the 2018 tournament if they won a game. Those teams that went winless played in a qualifying tournament in November, with spots in the All Native going to the top teams. Remaining teams were placed on a standby list based on their finishing position in the tournament.
Intermediate division
Automatic qualifiers: Port Simpson, Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Kitkatla, Skidegate, Vancouver, New Aiyansh, Bella Bella, Hartley Bay.
Tournament qualifiers: Hazelton, Massett, Ahousaht.
Standby team: Kincolith.
Senior Men’s division
Automatic qualifiers: Skidegate, Kitkatla, Ahousaht, Bella Bella, Massett, Port Simpson, New Aiyansh, Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Gitwinksihlkw, Bella Coola.
Tournament qualifiers: Hydaburg AK, Kitamaat, Hazelton.
Standby teams: Kincolith, Gitanyow, Metlakatla AK.
Master’s division
Automatic qualifiers: Hydaburg, Massett, Greenville, Bella Bella, Kincolith, Prince Rupert, Kitamaat, New Aiyansh.
Tournament qualifiers: Port Simpson, Hazelton, Gitwinksihlkw.
Women’s division
Automatic qualifiers: Hazelton, Bella Bella, Kitamaat, Rain, Greenville, Metlakatla BC, Gitwinksihlkw, Hesquiaht, Kamloops, Bella Coola, Vancouver.
Tournament qualifiers: New Aiyansh, Kitkatla, Massett.
Standby teams: Ahousaht, Hartley Bay.
