Team Romeo heads to BC Curling Championships

Cranbrook continues to produce curlers that are heading off to provincials.

Team Romeo will be off to Trail on Feb. 19-24 for the 2019 BC Senior Curling Championships.

The team consists of Joy Romeo (skip), Tracey Amy (Third), Lynn Lee (second), Lisa Matheson (lead) and Traci Jensen (fifth).

“This is our first year curling together as a full team,” said Amy, adding Romeo, Lee and herself have curled together before.

“We have all played together at one time, but not competitively so this will be our first as a five-some. But, all of us have over 20 years of curling experience.”

With this being their first year together as a competitive team and being able to go to provincials, Amy said they are all really excited.

“It was the ultimate goal when we put this team together was to try and go to provincials this year, especially because the regionals were so close and provincials are in Trail, so not a long travel time for us. We are pretty excited to represent the club, and it would be another ultimate goal if we could get to nationals,” she said.

The friendships between the players are what Amy said makes them really stand out.

“We have all known each other for a long time — we have been friends. We are all passionate about the game of curling. We love the competitive side of it. We have good communication, and as friends, you need that. It works well and we have good support from our family so that helps out too for all of us to be able to compete and practice,” she said.

The team qualified for the provincial championships after they made it through the Senior Women’s Kootenay Playdowns, which were held in Creston.

“It was a four-team playoff,” explained Amy. “They lost the first game, and they rebounded a bit to win the next couple straight, and definitely prepared for the ultimate goal to go to provincials after that.”

After the first draw where the team lost 6-3 to Team Tebulte, they were able the bounce back and settle down to win their next two draws.

While there are many things the team likes about their play there are still aspects they will try to improve on before the curling championships.

“Communication, and really thinking our strategy before we get on the ice this time. We don’t know a lot about these teams, we haven’t played them so that will all be new for us. It will be really just making sure whether we need to play a defensive game or an offensive game and making sure we are playing consistent, then we will have a good chance,” said Amy.

Team Romeo has been practising once a week with each other as they gear up to head to Trail, but the team members are part of other leagues and are on the ice multiple times throughout the week.

They wanted to thank the Cranbrook Curling Club and members for the support throughout the season.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com