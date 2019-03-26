Athletes compete in the wheelchair basketball at Clune Arena during the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. (Warrior Games/Facebook)

Team Canada athletes training at CFB Esquimalt for 2019 Warrior Games

Games enhance the recovery of ill and injured soldiers

Some of Canada’s most incredible warriors train in Esquimalt this week.

From March 25-29, CFB Esquimalt is the site of a training camp for at least 40 Team Canada Warrior Games 2019 athletes.

A product of the U.S. Department of Defense, the Warrior Games were started to enhance the recovery of ill and injured armed service members and veterans through sport.

Teams include active military service members and veterans with upper-body, lower-body and spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, visual impairment, serious illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Esquimalt will see athletes training in archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

This year the games will be hosted by the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida and will see approximately 300 ill, injured and wounded servicemen and women from the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.

