Team Buchy dominates women’s finals at U18 curling championships

Two teams with Kootenays and Thompson/Okanagan connections won the BC U18 curling titles today.

The 2019 BC U18 Curling Championships started at the Juan de Fuca Curling Centre on March 12 and concluded today with two action-packed finals.

Team Colwell, representing Vernon, Kamloops and Invermere, had tough opponents in Team Sato, who had just returned from the Canada Winter Games with a gold medal for Team BC. But Team Colwell were able to steal two points in the fourth end and four points in the eighth end for an eventual 9-4 win over the champions.

The team features skip Erik Colwell from Vernon and is rounded out by Mitchell Kopytko (Kamloops), Ben Morin (Vernon) and Tyler Powell (Invermere). Team Sato from Royal City Curling Club features Hayato Sato, Joshua Miki, Dawson Ballard and Troy Chong.

Team Buchy dominated the women’s finals, defeating Team Taylor 10-2 after just six ends.

Team Buchy, featuring Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy and Arissa Toffolo, have connections to Kelowna (third Katelyn McGillivray) and Fort St John (second Hannah Lindner) as well. The Taylor rink from Royal City and Tunnel Town curling clubs features Jensen Taylor, Meredith Cole, Keira McCoy and Chelsea Taylor.

The girls’ teams traded points until the fourth end when Team Buchy were able to steal two and the game was sealed after the sixth end when the Kimberley rink scored five.

In boys’ play, Team Deane, with Connor Deane, Mack Ellis, Troy Cowan and Sam Husdon were awarded the bronze medal.

In girls’ play, Team Douglas from Port Alberni, Parksville and Duncan, featuring Rebecca Douglas, Brooke Reintjes, Michaela Morrill and Delaena Reintjes was awarded the bronze medal.

Scores, rosters and schedules for the Juan de Fuca provincial event can be found athttp://playdowns.curlbc.ca

Team Colwell and Team Buchy will go on to U18 nationals, which take place from April 2-7 at the Glen Allan Recreation Complex in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

The teams who were playing in the 2019 BC U18 Girls Curling Championship are as follows:

– Team Bowles (Delta Thistle, Juan de Fuca)

– Team Taylor (Royal City, Tunnel Town)

– Team McCrady (Langley, Chilliwack)

– Team Richards (Comox Valley)

– Team Buchy (Kimberley)

– Team Hafeli (Kamloops)

– Team Douglas (Port Alberni, Parksville, Duncan)

– Team Belway (Salmon Arm)

The teams who were playing in the 2019 BC U18 Boys Curling Championship are as follows:

– Team Sato (Royal City)

– Team Deane (Tunnel Town, Nanaimo, Duncan)

– Team Sammons (Victoria)

– Team Yamada (Kamloops)

– Team Colwell (Vernon, Kamloops, Invermere)

– Team Kent (Port Moody, Golden Ears, Richmond)

– Team Duncan-Wu (Royal City, Port Moody)

– Team Tao (Richmond, Abbotsford)