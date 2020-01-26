Teal Harle wraps up X Games appearance with personal bests

A Campbell River skier is fresh off his best-ever finish at X Games Aspen.
Teal Harle finished 11th in ski slopestyle and 12th in ski big air at the competition.
The X Games is an annual extreme sports event. Harle has competed twice before, finishing 19th in ski slopestyle in 2018 and placing 17th last year.
Harle is having a solid competition season so far, especially on the big air world cup circuit.
He earned a silver medal at the FIS World Cup Beijing and a bronze medal a week later at the FIS World Cup Atlanta.
Harle was in Revelstoke before the X Games, where he and his brother Kole filmed a just-over five-minute video in the endless powder with sponsor Atomic Skiing.
You can watch it below: