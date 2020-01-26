Campbell River’s Teal Harle had personal bests results at X Games Aspen this weekend. It’s been a good season for the 23-year-old. He won a silver medal at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing in December 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)Campbell River’s Teal Harle had personal bests results at X Games Aspen this weekend. It’s been a good season for the 23-year-old. He won a silver medal at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing in December 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Teal Harle wraps up X Games appearance with personal bests

Finished 12th in ski big air, 11th in ski slopestyle

  • Jan. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A Campbell River skier is fresh off his best-ever finish at X Games Aspen.

Teal Harle finished 11th in ski slopestyle and 12th in ski big air at the competition.

The X Games is an annual extreme sports event. Harle has competed twice before, finishing 19th in ski slopestyle in 2018 and placing 17th last year.

Harle is having a solid competition season so far, especially on the big air world cup circuit.



He earned a silver medal at the FIS World Cup Beijing and a bronze medal a week later at the FIS World Cup Atlanta.

Harle was in Revelstoke before the X Games, where he and his brother Kole filmed a just-over five-minute video in the endless powder with sponsor Atomic Skiing.

You can watch it below:

