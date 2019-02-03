Teachers face students in nailbiting floor hockey final

"It was a nice close game, everyone was excited"

Teacher John Barriault tries to score as Levi McQueen (left) and Logan Worthington defend with Brendan Nijjer in net. Max Winkelman photos.

The culmination of a floor hockey tournament at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had spectators sitting at the edge of their benches. The final saw teachers face off against the last remaining student team.

The teachers got off an early goal in the first period but the students managed to even it out before the teachers could build on their lead. That happened three times, bringing the score to 3-3 before the students managed to pull ahead. However, the students also couldn’t hold on, bringing the score back even to 4-4.

Late in the game, penalty calls seemed to be on the rise, and the game was once again evened out at 5-5.

With the game tied at the completion of the third period, it went into sudden death. A final penalty shot gave the teachers the decisive goal they had been searching for to secure the win.

Sean Glanville was acting as the hype man as well as doing the play by play for the game.

Glanville said he thought it would be a one-goal game ahead of time but had been expecting the teachers to take it due to their physical size and stature.

“It’s kind of what I expected, a close game; they’ve all been close. I think they beat the teachers in the round robins.”

With it being the final and a good crowd, teams were excited, he says.

“The penalties are pretty harsh, a penalty shot for a high stick of whatever but that’s the rules. It makes the game interesting. You always have a chance.”

Sheldon Anholt organized the tournament as well as playing on the winning team.

“It went really well. We had lots of participation the whole week and lots of people came to watch to so it was fun.”

Dylan Upson, who scored some of the student goals, said it was a lot of fun.

“I’m pretty tired,” he said after the game. “It’s kind of disappointing losing to a penalty shot.”

In total eight teams participated in the competition.