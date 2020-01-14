Taylor Claggett sets UFV women’s basketball points record in road win

Another significant record for Taylor Claggett highlighted the University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team’s 75-71 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves Saturday night.

Claggett, who set the Canada West record for career free throws in Friday’s 79-67 win over the T-Wolves, followed that up by breaking the Cascades’ all-time scoring record as UFV completed the sweep in Prince George.

The fifth-year power forward from Mission scored 17 points on Saturday to give her 1,324 for her career, moving past Cascades great and Chilliwackian Sarah Wierks (1,321) for the top spot on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Claggett added 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double.

GW Graham grad Deanna Tuchscherer added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Nikki Cabuco scored 11 as the Cascades improved to 8-4 in Canada West play.

Madison Landry (24 points) and Maria Mongomo (23) led the way offensively for UNBC (3-9).

“Honestly, it wouldn’t have meant a lot if we didn’t get the win,” Claggett said, reflecting on the Cascades’ scoring record. “But now that I know about it (post-game), it’s nice. It’s not the goal I have for this year – I want us to go as far as we can in the playoffs, and getting the two wins this weekend goes a long way.”

“It’s a testament to her five-year career here, and what an effective player she’s been since day one,” UFV bench boss Al Tuchscherer added. “To get an all-time scoring record you need to be effective in all five of your years, and she really has been.”

The first quarter looked like a replay of Friday night’s fourth quarter, as the Cascades utilized their size advantage to earn second-chance opportunities and make the Timberwolves pay.

Rookie Jessica Parker made a big three-pointer to stretch the lead late, and nothing seemed to fall for UNBC at the other end, making it 16-10 to end the first.

UFV came out hot in the second, going on a 7-0 run to open the frame.

After scoring just a single point through five minutes, the Timberwolves were able to cut the deficit to six, but two big three-pointers from Cabuco re-established UFV’s advantage. At the end of the half, Mongomo was just 2-for-13 from the field while Landry was 3-for-11, and UFV led 37-24.

The Timberwolves opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run to get back to within striking distance, but late in the frame, it was again Cabuco making a triple to stretch the Cascades’ lead to 10.

In the fourth, UNBC continued to chip away, and Mongomo made back-to-back treys with less than two minutes remaining to tie the game 69-69. But it was rookie forward Tuchscherer, with the poise of a veteran, who made a corner three to give the Cascades a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“I was happy with the girls – I thought they were resilient tonight,” Al Tuchscherer said. “UNBC is a depleted team right now, but they’re playing extremely hard. Landry and Mongomo, they just kept on coming tonight, and that pushed us. We had to respond to that.”

The Cascades are back in action this week with a home-and-home series versus the Trinity Western Spartans.