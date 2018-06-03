Taking aim at success

Quesnel River Archers play host to bow enthusiasts from across B.C.

Real hunting conditions were simulated at the Quesnel River Archers’ Annual 3D Outdoor Shoot. Tracey Roberts photos

Quesnel River Archers hosted their annual outdoor 3D shoot this weekend (May 25-27) at Pioneer Park.

Over 70 shooters from across the province competed at the event in which competitors fired at foam targets shaped like animals.

Teams from Logan Lake, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Terrace and Chetwynd attended with some of them choosing to camp on site.

The home team fared quite well, taking a slew of top place awards.

Local winners were:

Male Precub traditional – 1st Beau Peters, 2nd Colton Wollens

Female Precub traditional – 1st Kayla Erickson

Male Precub Compound – 2nd Ezra Peters

Male Cub Barebow – 1st Wyatt Peters, 2nd Logan Woolens

Male Youth Compound – 2nd Bryson Watson

Female Youth Compound – 1st Emerie Watson

Women’s Barebow – 1st Emelialyn Carter, 2nd Courtney Cox, 3rd Angelique Justason

Master Men’s Barebow – 1st Stu Murray

Women’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Becca Nazaruk

Master Women’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Louise Smith

Master Women’s Bowhunter Open – 1st Diana Freel

Men’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Tony Wyssen

Master Men’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 3rd Chris Harrington

Master Men’s Longbow – 2nd Dan Yalowega

Men’s Longbow – 1st Tristan Yalowega

Men’s Bowhunter Open – 2nd Jarratt Nazaruk

Master Men’s Bowhunter Open – 1st Layton Smith