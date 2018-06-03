Taking aim at success

Quesnel River Archers hosted their annual outdoor 3D shoot this weekend (May 25-27) at Pioneer Park.
Over 70 shooters from across the province competed at the event in which competitors fired at foam targets shaped like animals.
Teams from Logan Lake, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Terrace and Chetwynd attended with some of them choosing to camp on site.
The home team fared quite well, taking a slew of top place awards.
Local winners were:
Male Precub traditional – 1st Beau Peters, 2nd Colton Wollens
Female Precub traditional – 1st Kayla Erickson
Male Precub Compound – 2nd Ezra Peters
Male Cub Barebow – 1st Wyatt Peters, 2nd Logan Woolens
Male Youth Compound – 2nd Bryson Watson
Female Youth Compound – 1st Emerie Watson
Women’s Barebow – 1st Emelialyn Carter, 2nd Courtney Cox, 3rd Angelique Justason
Master Men’s Barebow – 1st Stu Murray
Women’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Becca Nazaruk
Master Women’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Louise Smith
Master Women’s Bowhunter Open – 1st Diana Freel
Men’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 1st Tony Wyssen
Master Men’s Bowhunter Unlimited – 3rd Chris Harrington
Master Men’s Longbow – 2nd Dan Yalowega
Men’s Longbow – 1st Tristan Yalowega
Men’s Bowhunter Open – 2nd Jarratt Nazaruk
Master Men’s Bowhunter Open – 1st Layton Smith