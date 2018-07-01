Tadpoles a hit at year-end Jamboree

Young baseball players in the U9 Tadpole division of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) had their year-end Jamboree last weekend.

Nine teams with about 100 young players from Penticton, Summerland, Cawston, Osoyoos and Princeton took part in the fun event with medals for all.

“It’s just a weekend for the kids to come out and play a bunch of games,” said Andrea Messing, the association’s Tadpole director.

Along with the baseball games, there were a number of other special fun events for the young players, boys and girls aged seven to nine years.

The division’s regular season runs from April to June with much of the time spent on developing the skills of the game.