There were tug-o-wars, obstacle courses and a dunk tank for players to soak their coaches at the season-ending event for T-ball players on Saturday at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park. (Neil Corbett photos/THE NEWS)

On Saturday, the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association’s rally cap and super T divisions have a huge event at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park all day, to wrap up the season with for the youngest players.

There are ball games, prizes, dunk tank, a bouncy castle and more, sponsored by Knotty Boys Construction.

The entire association will celebrate its end-of-season event June 24.