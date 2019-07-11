Swimming wins for Chilliwack Spartans at provincials

The Chilliwack swim club was one of the most successful at the massive meet in Victoria.

The Chilliwack Spartans placed sixth in the team rankings at the B.C. Provincial Swim Championships that were held July 4-7 in Victoria.

Twenty Spartans competed in a field of 550 athletes, earning eight medals in the pool and three more in open-water lake races.

In the girls 14 and under category, Emily De Jager swam to a silver medal in the 200 metre freestyle, finishing fourth in the 100m freestyle, fifth in the 800m freestyle, sixth in the 1500m freestyle and seventh in the 50m freestyle. In the same group, Mary Rose Jerodico bagged bronze in the 100m breaststroke while Bronwen Wheeler finished fifth in the 200m fly and eighth in the 400m individual medley (IM).

The 15 and over girls division saw Anna Dumont-Belanger winning silver in the 400m freestyle and bronze in the 800m freestyle. She was fifth in the 400m IM, seventh in the 200m IM and eighth in the 1500m freestyle. Sheigh Gaudette was sixth in the 100m breaststroke and Jessie Gibson placed sixth in both the 100m and 200m flies.

Haley Klenk snagged double silver in the 100 and 200m backstrokes and she was fifth in the 100m freestyle. Tobyn Smith splash to seventh in the 100m backstroke.

The four swimmers came together to win silver in the women’s 4x50m medley relay.

On the boy’s side, Caden Hyde raced in the para open division, finishing fifth in the 50, 100 and 400m freestyles and 100m backstroke. He was sixth in the 200m IM.

Competing in the 16 and over boys category, Myles Wheeler grabbed gold in the 200m breaststroke. He was fifth in the 400m IM and 100m breaststroke and eighth in the 800 and 1500m freestyles. Logan Sparks finished fourth in the 1500m freestyle and eighth in the 400m freestyle. James De Jager was sixth in the 800 and 1500m freestyles and seventh in the 400m freestyle.

In the open water races, Bronwen Wheeler won silver and Aryka Bennett and Niall Johnson both won bronze.