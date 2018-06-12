Keira Demmler of the Greater Trail Stingrays takes flight as she dives into her race during the annual Jeli Orrell Memorial Invitational Swim Meet hosted by the Stingrays at the Trail Aquatic Centre. See more on Page 8.

Swimmers meet in Trail

The annual Jeli Orrell Memorial Invitational Swim Meet was hosted by the Greater Trail Stingrays

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

