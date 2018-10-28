Swim Team Secures Silver in Kitimat

Five Teams Met in Kitimat for the Opening Meet of the Year.

Pictured Left to Right are Prince Rupert’s medalists from the meet. Zach Dolan (gold medal), Heidi Bellis (Silver medal), and Jarred McMeekin (SIlver medal). Photo Courtesy: The PRASC

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) held its first swim meet of the season last weekend.

The 3rd Annual Technicon swim meet took place between October 19th and 21st in Kitimat.

The Prince Rupert pool had been closed until recently, and the team was not at full strength, according to coach Chris Street.

Despite not being on top of their game the team placed second out of the five teams at the meet. The home team ended up coming out on top as Kitimat lapped the competition scoring a total of 1099 points. Second place was awarded to Prince Rupert with 555 points and finishing third was Prince George with a total of 530 points. Rounding out the field was Smithers and Williams Lake scoring 384 and 92 points respectively.

Youngster Heidi Bellis was a standout for the team according to coach Street.

“Yea, Heidi put up great times, finishing with the fastest times in most of her races.”

Bellis was awarded the Silver in aggregate score for the 10 and under girls group.

Other standouts included Zach Dolan and Jarred McMeekin.

Dolan wound up taking the gold in aggregate score for the boys 15 and over boys group. While Mcmeekin was not far behind his fellow teammate, taking home the silver in the 15 and over boys group.

Full results below:

Individual Highlights:

Warren Barton (16)

– Second in 100 & 200 back, 50 & 100 fly and 100 free. Third in 50 back

Heidi Bellis (10)

– Silver aggregate in the 10 & under girls age group

– Won 50 & 100 free, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 back and came second in the 100 back

Natalie DeMille (13)

– Won 50 backstroke. Came second in 100 IM, 100 free, 100 breaststroke and 200 back. Came third in 50 free

Isaac Dolan (15)

– Won 50 freestyle and came second in 100 & 200 breaststroke

Zach Dolan (17)

– Gold aggregate in the 15 & over boys age group

– Won 50, 100 & 200 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. Came second in the 100 IM and third in the 100 free

Lauryn Fontaine (16)

– Won the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke, came second in the 50 free and 50 & 200 back

Carina Franes (11)

– Came second in the 50 & 100 backstrokes

Kobi Franes (17)

– Won the 100 & 200 breaststrokes, came second in the 50 freestyle and came third in 100 IM & 100 backstroke

Jakob Hall (13)

– Won the 50 breaststroke and came second in the 100 IM, 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke

Josh Joubert (13)

– Came second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 200 backstroke

Peter Joubert (10)

– Won the 100 & 200 backstrokes. Came second in the 50 back and third in the 50 fly, 100 IM & 100 free

Ethan Laychuk (12)

– Came second in the 100 back and 100 free kick. Came third in 50 breast, 50 back and 100 breast

Jarred McMeekin (16)

– Silver aggregate in the 15 & over boys age group

– Won 50 fly, 100 IM and 100 free. Came second in the 50 breast and 50 back. Came third in the 100 fly and 200 back

Chase McWilliam (10)

– Won the 50 backstroke, came second in the 100 back and third in the 50 free

Piper McWilliam (13)

– Came second in the 50 breast and third in the 100 breast

Bailey Ward (16)

– Came third in the 200 freestyle

