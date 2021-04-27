Swim club excited to launch into summer from new blocks at Salmon Arm pool

Sockeyes grateful to city and recreation centre for help with the purchase

Take your marks –Go!

The Salmon Arm Sockeyes Swim Club is excited to announce the start of their 2021 summer swimming season, and they are starting with a splash.

The club raised money to buy new starting block tops for the SASCU Recreation Centre pool.

The old blocks were slippery, wobbly and needed to be replaced. The new block tops cost $6,500 and the Sockeyes would like to thank the City of Salmon Arm for contributing $2,000 to the project. They are also grateful to rec centre staff for all their help in making sure the right block tops were purchased.

The new blocks are available not just to the Sockeyes, but to all user groups and the public to use.

The Sockeye’s swim season starts on May 4. Working safely within the COVID-19 guidelines, the team has planned a great season of fun, fitness and friendship. The Sockeyes are also looking forward to putting the new blocks to use, when and if the restrictions lift.

This summer, if you are looking to try something new for your family, consider summer swimming. Come join the Sockeyes as they dive into a new season!

Submitted by Sockeye Swim Coach Trinity Blacklock.

Read more: Salmon Arm swim club dipping toes into online training

Read more: Salmon Arm Sockeyes are fish out of water

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer