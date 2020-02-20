Sweetheart Cup Co-ed Soccer Tournament loved by all participants

Two Goals’ Jake Walsh looks to get around Victorious Secret’s Rajan Mangat Sunday during the final of the Valentine’s Sweetheart Co-Ed Cup at the Columneetza gymnasium. (Greg Sabatino photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

The beloved, annual 5 vs 5 Sweetheart Co-ed Cup saw Williams Lake men’s and women’s soccer players converge once again for a fun, competitive weekend of soccer in the lakecity.

Held at the Columneetza gymnasium and organized by the Williams Lake Ladies Soccer Association (WLLSA), five teams — All the Single Agents, Two Goals, Victorious Secret, Off in the Jungle and Celtic Cupids — made up of both men and women, competed in round robin play Saturday, before playoffs games Sunday determined a champion.

The final saw Two Goals and Victorious Secret compete in a fiercely competitive match, going right down to the wire.

Two Goals jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with goals from Kendall Jensen, Jake Walsh and two from Natasha Lewis, including the game winner.

Victorious Secret, however, tilted the momentum heavily in its favour in the second half with Michelle Thamerus, Darko Ognjanov and Kolby Taylor each putting one past Two Goals’ keeper Travis Nystoruk. Two Goals, meanwhile, managed to hang on for the victory and the tournament title as time wound down on the clock in some frantic final moments of the contest.

Valerie Holweck, president of the WLLSA, said it was a great weekend that saw not only local players compete, but also had several former residents return home to take part in the tournament. She said it was also nice to see family and friends line the bleachers to cheer on the competitors throughout the weekend.

“Five teams, and a great atmosphere all weekend, and it’s a good excuse for people to come back and play with some old friends,” she said. “It’s always really positive.”

Holweck thanked Boston Pizza for hosting a social Saturday night, and Red Tomato Pies for donating a pizza lunch. Jax Fine Wine and Spirits also donated prizes for the tournament.

“The final was intense,” she said. “It was a strong comeback, but they just ran out of time.”

Third place went to Celtic Cupids, who defeated Off in the Jungle, while fifth place went to All the Single Agents.

Holweck also thanked the WLLSA executive of Kim Lewis (registrar), Cora Kelly (secretary) and Amy Jordan (public relations) for helping make sure the tournament ran so smoothly. She also thanked Braden McCallum for volunteering his time throughout the weekend.

