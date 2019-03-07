Lord Tweedsmuir’s Arjun Samra with the ball during the team’s Fraser Valley regional championships semi-final loss to Holy Cross Crusaders on Feb. 21 at Langley Events Centre. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers got some revenge in an all-Surrey quarter-final win over Holy Cross Crusaders on Thursday night (March 7).

The Cloverdale-based senior boys basketball team topped the Fleetwood-area Catholic squad 79-69, ending the provincial championship dreams of the No. 1-ranked Crusaders.

With the win, the No. 9-ranked Panthers earned a ticket to the 4A hoops semi-finals against defending champs Burnaby South at Langley Events Centre on Friday night (March 8), starting at 7 p.m. in the arena bowl.

The winner of that game will meet the better team of a Terry Fox/Kelowna tilt that starts at 8:45 p.m. The tournament final is set for Saturday night (March 9), for all the marbles in B.C.’s top tier of boys high school basketball.

At the recent Fraser Valley championships, Holy Cross earned a trip to the 4A division finals on Feb. 21 with a 105-93 win over Lord Tweedsmuir in a semi-final game. The Crusaders went on to the win the regional title three nights later, giving the Panthers some motivation to right that wrong heading into Thursday night’s rematch at provincials.

In 3A tourney action at the LEC on Thursday, North Delta rallied to beat the No. 1-ranked Sir Charles Tupper 74-67 to advance to the semi-finals. The No. 9-ranked Huskies will now face No. 4-ranked Duchess Park, while the other semi has No. 2-ranked Vernon playing No. 6-ranked A.R. MacNeill.

