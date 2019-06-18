Susan Mitchell recognized as the ‘birthday girl’ at Chinook Cove Golf

By Leslie Stirling

Last Tuesday’s Ladies Night (June 11) was one of those milestone nights. Susan Mitchell of Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort turned 60 and the 34 ladies present roasted and toasted her. Cake was served, which always makes me happy. Happy birthday Susan!

Flight 1 was sponsored by Campbell & Company and the winners were Louise Lodge (low gross – 42) and Cindy Leibel (low net – 43). Kelly VanGenne of Expedia CruiseShipCenters sponsors Flight 2. This week’s winners were Terry Blaeser (low gross – 49) and Kelly VanGenne (low net – 50). MJB Lawyers covered the prizes for Flight 3 with the winnings going to Carol Willox f(low gross – 51) and Betty Baillie (low net – 53). Brian and Brenda Carl sponsored Flight 4. Anita Hill had the low gross with a score of 57 while Jess Thompson had second low gross with a score of 58.

All the pots were split into two. Carol Willox and Susan Newberry shared the Deuce pot. Leslie Stirling and Anita Hill shared the Birdie pot. Betty Foote and Deb Legaree each walked away with half of the Chip-In pot.

Cash prizes and gift certificates from our wonderful sponsors were handed out to the happy recipients. Long drives in two were made by Lorie Chambers (Mane Street Hair), Betty Foote (Munro’s Clothing Co.), the birthday girl Susan Mitchell (Quality Contractors) and Deb Legaree (Rainer Custom Cutting). Other long drives went to Lois McInnis (AG Foods), Janice Advent (Gift ‘n Gab) and Deb Rainer (High 5 Diner). KPs were on the books for Susan Newberry (Royal LePage), Carol Willox (Salle Ranch), Lois McInnis (Stamer Logging), and Cindy Leibel (Barb and Carman Smith). KPs in 2 were made by Donna Salle (Armour Mountain Office Supplies) and Leslie Stirling (HUB International). Anita Hill came closest to the left sand trap on Hole 7. Long putts earned prizes for Betty Baillie (Sam’s Pizza), Betty Foote (Station House Restaurant), Cindy Leibel (Little Fort Subway), Deb Legaree (Thompson Valley Awards), Jeannie Webber (Barriere Timber Mart) and Barb Smith (Bear Lane Bistro & Boutique). The usual suspects got the usual prize from the usual sponsor (North Thompson Funeral Services) for the usual reason at the Hole 7 gully. Least putts prize went to Terry Blaeser (15) and Most putt prizes went to Sue Paulhus (33).

This week I picked up the blank pledge sheets for our Cancer night fund-raiser and will be handing them out to the ladies next Tuesday. If you would like to pledge one of the ladies (or perhaps ME) please let us know. In the meantime we are getting ready for our first fun night, a four lady scramble to be held on July 9, with a shot gun start at 5:30 p.m.. Costs is $45 and includes golf, cart, dinner and prizes. The theme for the evening is “Tacky Tourist”. I have been hunting for my costume and hope to look stunning.

Time to close as the road to Sun Peaks is much too rough for typing. See you soon.