Surrey’s Fraser Downs track now closed, following experiment with no-spectator races

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has announced the closure of its Fraser Downs facility in Cloverdale due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, along with the company’s Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver and Flamboro Downs in Hamilton.

The three horse racing tracks will be closed until further notice, the company said Wednesday in a news release posted to elementscasinosurrey.com.

At the facility in Cloverdale, Elements Casino was ordered closed by government officials earlier this week.

The company recently decided to conduct racing at all three tracks without spectators, the company said Wednesday, “but Great Canadian felt this more significant action was necessary to protect the health and well-being of the Company’s team members, the industry participants that race and train at the race tracks, and the support personnel for the industry.”

Great Canadian said it will be working with the breed associations that represent the racing participants, as well as regulators, for the orderly shutdown of racing facilities at the three properties.

“This was a difficult decision for the Company to make, especially considering a similar decision was made for Great Canadian’s gaming properties across the country just a few days ago,” stated Matthew Anfinson, Great Canadian’s Chief Operating Officer.

“But as the circumstances changed in recent days in both B.C. and Ontario, we felt this was the only decision that addressed the current health concerns that are impacting so many other Canadians currently.”

