Surrey’s all-star seniors to play one final high school basketball game April 5

'The games are always a lot of fun,' organizer says of 'Winner's Circle' gathering at Enver Creek

Slam-dunk action last April during the 2018 Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic, a game that features graduating Surrey senior players, at Enver Creek Secondary. (File photo: Trevor Beggs)

Surrey’s best senior high school basketball players will put on their jerseys for one final game on Friday, April 5.

The gym at Enver Creek Secondary will again play host to this year’s Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic, a gathering of the city’s outstanding hoops players who’ll graduate this spring.

The game for girls gets going at 6 p.m., and the boys play at 8 p.m.

“This is the last time these seniors will be playing together,” said Kevin De Boice, who helps plan the game and also organizes the annual Surrey RCMP Classic tournament for boys.

“Most of them have played against or with each other for five years. The games are always a lot of fun. We encourage fan support as the games are usually high scoring, as defense is not necessarily the focus,” De Boice added with a laugh.

“Scholarships will be given out that evening for the selected few,” he added.

On the boys side, Semiahmoo Secondary’s Ed Lafurgy will coach a squad announced to include Arjun Samra (Lord Tweedsmuir), Damian Calderon (Semiahmoo), Dre Clayton (LA Matheson), Karan Dhanoa (Fleetwood Park), Albien Mercado (LA Matheson), Jas Dhudwal (Guildford Park), Kris Galindez (Clayton Heights), Manraj Bains (Enver Creek) and Dennis Alizadeh (Semiahmoo).

On the other side of the court, Lord Tweedsmuir’s Drew Gallacher will coach a team that features Elijah Devison (Lord Tweedsmuir), Alex Lee (Lord Tweedsmuir), Jeevan Sidhu (Tamanawis), Dominic Calderon (Semiahmoo), Mike Chifan (Pacific Academy), Nitin Klair (LA Matheson), Edrielle Asirit (Guildford Park), Liam Roberts (Clayton Heights), Taranvir Gill (North Surrey) and Isaiah Anderson (Kwantlen Park).

In the girls game, players announced to the two rosters include Sam Vidovic (Lord Tweedsmuir), Carmen Sihota (Lord Tweedsmuir), Tiffany Lin (Semiahmoo), Kiarrah Torrance (Sullivan Heights), Sofie Nicholson (Sullivan Heights), Jenine Hira (Sullivan Heights), Sofia Fernandez (Enver Creek), Naveen Pastrana (Enver Creek), Karmin Dhindsa (Fleetwood Park), Jenieva Musico (Fleetwood Park), Emily Makenzie (Fleetwood Park), Kierra Diggle (Fleetwood Park), Kya Cleto (Fraser Heights), Maiya Schulz (Fraser Heights), Avneet Dhunna (Queen Elizabeth), Reheema Ivan (Queen Elizabeth) and Karina Sarai (Panorama Ridge).

At last year’s Classic, Semiahmoo coach Lefurgy said his school’s seniors relished the memories that have flown by in five years of hoops at the school.

“This tournament parallels their high school experience,” Lefurgy said. “It goes by a lot faster than they all think it will. For a lot of these guys, they’ve played against each other for five years,” he added. “We’re very appreciative that Rick (Inrig) and Kevin (De Boice) have given these guys a chance to square off one last time.”

Two Surrey-based high school teams went home with top-tier provincial championships this spring. The No. 1-ranked Semiahmoo Totems earned the triple-A girls title with a 72-61 win over Walnut Grove Gators at Langley Events Centre on March 2, and Lord Tweedsmuir won the 4A boys championship there a week later with a 91-86 comeback win over Kelowna Owls.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com