Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

White Rock Renegades ‘99 baserunner Patricia Dun slides safely into second base after smacking a double into right field Tuesday afternoon at Surrey Storm ‘01A. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Some of the best young softball players from across the country – including many from Surrey and White Rock – have hit the field at Softball City, as Canadian U19 championships continue.

The tournament began Monday, and continues throughout each day this week, culminating with the championship game Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Local teams have fared well so far through a day-and-a-half of competition. The defending champion White Rock Renegades ’99 began the tournament with two wins on Monday – 12-1 against Alberta’s Rivercity Hornets, and 16-4 against Regina Kaos.

On Tuesday afternoon, they were were locked in a battle with their crosstown rivals, Surrey Storm ’01A.

Heading into the matchup against the Renegades, the Storm were 1-1, having opened the tournament Monday morning with a 5-0 loss to the Brampton Blazers, followed by a 16-2 win over Rivercity later in the day.

A second White Rock team, the Renegades 2000, were also 1-1 through the first day and a half. They lost Monday to the Oakville Angels – despite outhitting their Ontario foes – but rebounded Tuesday with a 7-6 win over the Richmond Islanders 2000. In the victory, White Rock’s Amelia Trembath singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, the Delta Heat sit atop the standings with a perfect 3-0 record.