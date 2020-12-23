Sahib Sidhu with his academic award given by the University of the Fraser Valley. (submitted photo)

Surrey soccer player wins UFV academic award for second straight year

Honours for Fleetwood Park Secondary grad Sahib Sidhu

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Surrey’s Sahib Sidhu aims to be as strong in the classroom as on the soccer pitch, apparently.

For a second straight year, the Fleetwood Park Secondary grad has won the men’s academic award given by the University of the Fraser Valley athletic department, after posting a 4.18 GPA while amassing 29 credits toward his Bachelor of Kinesiology degree.

The six-foot-three Sidhu is a third-year defender with the Abbotsford-based Cascades. His bio is posted to gocascades.ca.

He and other post-secondary students have had to overcome adversity during the COVID-19 pandemic to excel academically.

“There’s going to be a lot of obstacles throughout my degree, but the people who can overcome and persevere through tough times will do the best,” Sidhu said in a tweet posted by the Cascades. “It’s not always going to be a smooth road. There’s always bumps along the way. That just makes you a better student-athlete.”

In another tweet, soccer coach Tom Lowndes said he is “proud of Sahib and his commitment in the classroom and on the field!”

(Story continues below)

Also for 2019-20, UFV’s women’s academic award went to Abbotsford-raised basketball player Veronica Kobes for a third year in a row. She posted a flawless 4.33 GPA on a 4.33 scale, for straight A-pluses over the course of 28 credits in her Bachelor of Science studies.

The President’s Shield, recognizing the Cascades team with the highest academic average, went to women’s volleyball, which combined for 3.66 GPA. Twelve student-athletes from the squad managed at least a 3.5 GPA individually.

• RELATED STORY: Tweedsmuir ‘high flyer’ set to hit court with UFV women’s volleyball team.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
We The South: The Raptors settling into their Tampa home
Next story
NBA studying ways to bring games back overseas in future

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)